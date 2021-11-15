JAFFREY, N.H. (CBS) – Rescuers spent much of the day Sunday making three simultaneous rescues on Mt. Monadnock after icy conditions caused several injuries.

Around 10:30 a.m., a 57-year-old New Hampshire woman fell and needed to be rescued from the Pumpelly Trail junction.

The woman was brought to a waiting ambulance by about 7:40 p.m. and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Around 12:45 p.m. while the rescue was happening, conservation officers received a call for another hiker who needed help. A 53-year-old North Attleboro man made it to the peak of the mountain when he fell and seriously hurt his lower leg.

Park staff, Good Samaritans and rescue teams climbed to the summit. After learning that a rescue helicopter was unable to fly, crews decided the fastest way off the mountain was to go down using the White Arrow Trail despite wet, steep and slippery conditions.

A 43-year-old Gardner woman who regularly hikes Mt. Monadnock was out on an evening hike when she saw the emergency vehicles. She decided to try and help, and climbed the White Arrow Trail to the summit.

When the woman did not see anyone, she ban scaling back down the mountain. On her way down, the woman fell and called 911 not far from where crews were carrying the injured North Attleboro man.

Four rescuers left the group and hiked back up the White Arrow Trail to find the woman.

The Massachusetts man was carried from the mountain, but rescuers determined the ambulance waiting for him should instead move to a different location to await the Gardner woman as her condition was deteriorating.

Just before 8 p.m., the woman became the final of three patients carried off the mountain. She was taken to an area hospital, and another ambulance was called for the injured man.

Fish and Game reminded hikers to come prepared for winter-like conditions this time of year with proper footwear.