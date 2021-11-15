MERRIMACK, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire driver’s car was impaled by a guardrail following a crash on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack.
It happened Sunday night around 10 p.m.
A 43-year-old Loudon man was driving his silver sedan northbound. He told police another driver cut him off and caused him to lose control.
The Loudon driver crashed into the guardrail on the right side of the road and was sent careening across the travel lanes into the center median.
The man then hit the guardrail that divides the northbound and southbound sides of the Everett Turnpike. About eight feet of the guardrail impaled the vehicle on impact.
A second piece of the guardrail that was about 12 feet long flew into the southbound lanes. Five other cars hit the guardrail and were left disabled.
EMTs treated the driver whose vehicle was impaled at the scene for minor injuries. No one else was hurt.
The left lane of both sides of the Everett Turnpike were closed for about 2.5 hours while the New Hampshire Department of Transportation made guardrail repairs.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call (603) 223-4381.