Patriots May Not Have To Deal With Cordarrelle Patterson On Thursday NightThe Patriots have a short week to prepare for their Thursday night visit to Atlanta to take on the Falcons. But they may not have to deal with one of Atlanta's most explosive players.

Jakobi Meyers Gives Incredible Description For Himself And Gunner OlszewskiThe ability to stick around, survive three years of roster cuts, and become regular NFL contributors shows a lot of dedication and focus. Jakobi Meyers, though, had a better way of explaining it.

Revolution Tout Five Finalists For MLS Year-End AwardsThe New England Revolution won't play again for another two weeks. So for now, they'll have to settle for some MLS news.

Charlie McAvoy Named NHL's Second Star Of WeekCharlie McAvoy had quite the four-game stretch last week.

How Patriots' Remaining Strength Of Schedule Compares To Rest Of AFC Playoff HopefulsIt's worth taking a look at the Patriots' remaining schedule, and determining how that compares to the rest of the contenders in a crowded AFC playoff race.