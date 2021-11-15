FOXBORO (CBS) — With New England’s 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Bill Belichick joined a pretty illustrious group in NFL history.
Sunday was Belichick's 250th victory with the Patriots, making him one of just four head coaches to win that many regular season games with one team. Belichick now joins Tom Landry, Don Shula and George Halas in the history books, making up the quartet of head coaches with at least 250 regular season wins with a single team.
Belichick and Landry are now tied with 250 wins apiece, Belichick with the Patriots and Landry with the Dallas Cowboys. Up next on the leaderboard for Belichick is Don Shula, who won 257 games with the Miami Dolphins over his Hall of Fame career.
Belichick has a ways to go to reach the top of the list, which is where George Halas sits thanks to his 318 wins with the Chicago Bears.
Belichick is up to 286 career wins during the regular season, having gone 36-44 in his five seasons with the Browns from 1991-95. He is now 250-96 over his 22-year stint in New England, and 286-140 overall for his head coaching career.
Mix in those 31 playoff wins, and Bill Belichick has done a whole lot of winning from the sidelines.