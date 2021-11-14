FOXBORO (CBS) — Mac Jones is having himself an afternoon against the Cleveland Browns. The Patriots rookie quarterback has a pair of touchdown passes in the first half of New England’s Week 10 matchup, including a beautiful 23-yard scoring strike to Kendrick Bourne in the second quarter.
That touchdown pass capped off an 11-play, 99-yard drive by the New England offense to give the Patriots a 21-7 lead. It was a beautiful bullet throw by Jones, and an even nicer catch by Bourne on New England’s third touchdown of the afternoon.
The throw. The catch.
📺: #CLEvsNE on CBS
📱: NFL app
— NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2021
Jones is having the best game of his young career against a top-ranked Cleveland defense. The rookie was 13-for-15 for 134 yards and a pair of touchdown throws in the first half, with New England taking a 24-7 lead into halftime.
Jones threw a touchdown to Hunter Henry to cap off New England’s first possession, which tied the game at 7-7. The rookie is now up to 12 touchdown passes on the season.