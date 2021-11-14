CBSN BostonWatch Now
FOXBORO (CBS) — Mac Jones is having himself an afternoon against the Cleveland Browns. The Patriots rookie quarterback has a pair of touchdown passes in the first half of New England’s Week 10 matchup, including a beautiful 23-yard scoring strike to Kendrick Bourne in the second quarter.

That touchdown pass capped off an 11-play, 99-yard drive by the New England offense to give the Patriots a 21-7 lead. It was a beautiful bullet throw by Jones, and an even nicer catch by Bourne on New England’s third touchdown of the afternoon.

Jones is having the best game of his young career against a top-ranked Cleveland defense. The rookie was 13-for-15 for 134 yards and a pair of touchdown throws in the first half, with New England taking a 24-7 lead into halftime.

Jones threw a touchdown to Hunter Henry to cap off New England’s first possession, which tied the game at 7-7. The rookie is now up to 12 touchdown passes on the season.