LAWRENCE (CBS) — 10 people were forced out of a multi-family home in Lawrence after a fire on Sunday night. Firefighters were able put out the blaze at the house on Margin Street.
Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said the department received multiple calls about the fire at around 9:30 p.m.
“The deputy on arrival had heavy fire blowing out the first floor and out onto the second floor. People were exiting the building, scattered,” said Chief Moriarty.
There was a report of a person still inside, but crews did not find anyone inside the home.
Firefighters were still on the scene late Sunday night, watching out for any flare-ups.
The cause of the fire is unknown, and there are no injuries at this time. The Andover and Methuen fire departments assisted in putting out the fire.