FOXBORO (CBS) — Hunter Henry loves finding the end zone for the New England Patriots. The tight end did it again early in Sunday’s Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns, scoring his sixth touchdown of the season.
Henry’s first quarter touchdown capped off an incredible 15-play, 83-yard scoring drive by the Patriots, tying the game at 7-7. It’s the tight end’s sixth touchdown in the last seven weeks.
The Browns opened Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium with an 11-play, 84-yard touchdown drive of their own, scoring when Baker Mayfield found tight end Austin Hooper in the end zone on fourth-and-goal.
But the Patriots did just about everything right on their answering drive, with Rhamondre Stevenson picking up 25 yards on six carries while Mac Jones was a perfect 6-for-6 for 55 yards.
Henry capped it off with a nice play, slowing down safety Ronnie Harrison at the line before quickly making his break for the end zone. He also had a nice reception on a third-and-8, moving the chains with a 13-yard connection with Jones.
The Patriots took a 14-7 shortly after Henry’s touchdown, when New England turned a Kyle Dugger interception of Mayfield into another scoring drive off a Stevenson five-yard touchdown run.