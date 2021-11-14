BOSTON (CBS) — It did not take Cam Newton very long to reacquaint himself to the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback led Carolina on a pair of scoring strikes against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon in his return to Carolina.

Newton did not start Sunday’s game after signing with the Panthers earlier this week. But the 32-year-old replaced PJ Walker on a second-and-goal on Carolina’s first possession, and brought back memories of his first nine NFL seasons with the Panthers. Newton took a shotgun snap and quickly bounced outside, beating the Arizona defense as he leaped for the goal line.

It was vintage Newton at work, and it put Carolina up 7-0.

CAM NEWTON IS BACK. 📺: #CARvsAZ on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/6gM8zX7UMX — NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2021

Newton celebrated by taking off his helmet and shouting “I’m baaaaacccckkkkkk!!!!!!” to the crowd. It drew a 15-yard penalty, but it didn’t seem to rattle Newton or the Panthers.

He came on in relief again on Carolina’s next possession, with the Panthers facing a first-and-goal from the two-yard line. Newton took the snap and made it look like he’d try to run it in again, but then pulled back and tossed a touchdown strike to Robby Anderson.

TWO PLAYS. TWO TOUCHDOWNS FOR CAM! 📺: #CARvsAZ on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/fIhBfFbDUR — NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2021

Newton’s first two snaps in his return for Carolina led to two Panthers touchdowns. Not too shabby. He played a total of five snaps in the first half, with Carolina taking a 23-0 lead into the locker room.

The Panthers drafted Newton first overall in 2011, but parted ways with him after an injury-plagued 2019 season. That led to one frustrating season for Newton in New England in 2020, and he was cut by the Patriots ahead of the 2021 season.

Newton remained a free agent until last week, when he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers. He will likely get the start next weekend when Carolina hosts the Washington Football Team.