BOSTON (CBS) — The Museum of Science in Boston administered more than 1,000 COVID vaccine doses over the weekend.

While “vaccine” and “fun” typically aren’t two words that go hand in hand, they did at the museum, where kids ages 5-11 received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

“It was over quicker than you could say, ‘Ouch!'” said Davis Banton, one of the many children who received a shot this weekend.

The museum offers free parking and free entry to those getting vaccinated. Parents said they happily brought their child, as the museum distracted them in all the right ways.

“We thought it would be fun to just go to the museum. I knew they would make it more friendly for kids than typical vaccines clinics, so that made it attractive,” parent John Chesto said.

Kids weren’t the only ones getting vaccinated. The museum said more than 100 booster shots were also administered to parents.

“We came early, so we were able to see the museum first and then we just got our vaccine on the way out,” parent Carry Banton said.

Tim Ritchie, President of the Museum of Science, said he wanted the clinic to be such a positive experience for kids, they’d be looking forward to coming back for their final dose.

“You have to make it a circumstance where kids not only want to be given a shot once, but they got to get a shot twice,” Ritchie said.

And if you’d like to bring your child to get vaccinated at the museum, it’s not too late. There are still open spots to register online for next weekend’s clinic.