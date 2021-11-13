MARLBORO (CBS) — The city of Marlboro is rallying behind a UMass Amherst student who was injured in the waters off Nantucket.
Hayden Ginnetti is a 21-year-old Marlboro native. He suffered a serious spinal cord injury in August and just returned home from Massachusetts General Hospital this week.
He will continue his recovery at Spaulding Rehab.
On Saturday night, there is a sold-out fundraiser at the School Yark in West Boylston to support Ginnetti.
Guests can bid on more than 20 silent auction items, including signed Bruins and Red Sox jerseys.
There is also a raffle with more than 30 items all donated by the local community.