WBZ-TV's Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know heading into Week 10's Patriots-Browns matchup at Gillette Stadium.

– This will be the 26th overall meeting between the Patriots and the Browns. Cleveland leads the series 13-12.

– New England has won the last three games against Cleveland. The Patriots have won six straight against the Browns in Foxboro.

– Sunday’s game will be the 1,000th game for the Patriots; 941 in the regular season and 58 in the postseason.

– With a win over the Browns, Bill Belichick will become the fourth coach with at least 250 career regular season wins with one team. The others are Tom Landry (250 wins with the Cowboys), Don Shula (257 wins with the Dolphins) and George Halas (318 wins with Bears)

– The Pats have returned an interception for a touchdown in two straight games. They lead the NFL with 13 interceptions.

– Since 2018, J.C. Jackson has 22 interceptions. That’s the most in the NFL during that time.

– Jackson has four multi-interception games in his career, including two this season.

– Through nine games this season, Mac Jones has passed for 2,135 yards.

– Jones is the first rookie to win four road games since Dak Prescott did it in 2016.

– Matthew Judon has nine sacks this season. His career-high is 9.5.

– Nick Folk has 21 field goals this season, which is the most in the NFL. He has just two misses on the season.

