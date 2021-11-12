BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots look to keep rolling this weekend, as they welcome the Cleveland Browns to Gillette Stadium for a mid-season clash.

Both teams sit at 5-4 and are battling for a Wild Card spot at the moment, a spot that the Patriots currently own thanks to their 4-1 record against AFC teams. A win this weekend would further solidify either team as a postseason contender, while making life a lot more difficult for the losing side.

Will the Patriots keep their win streak going? Here is how the WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports team sees Sunday’s Patriots-Browns tilt playing out:

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

The Patriots are aiming for their fourth straight win, and they should get it when they host the Browns at Gillette Stadium.

Both teams are 5-4 but the Patriots are really starting to roll. They know they can play with anyone and now they’re looking to take over the AFC East.

Patriots 28, Browns 21

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

This will probably be the toughest physical test so far this season for the Pats as Cleveland likes to bring it both sides of the ball. The Browns lead the NFL in rushing yards, rushing average and rushing TDs. The Pats did a good job defending the run against Chris McCaffrey and company last week, holding the Panthers to 78 yards on 23 carries (an average of just 3.4 yards per carry. They’ll need to repeat that. Forcing Baker Mayfield into making some poor throws/decisions will also be key.

On offense, Mac Jones may have to do a bit more after Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson got dinged up last week.

Patriots 23, Browns 21

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV Sports

This could possibly be one of the more physical games the Patriots will play this season.

The Pats and the Browns do the same exact thing offensively. They both try to run the ball and break an opponent’s will. The game in the trenches will be the one to watch.

Defensively, the Browns are better up front but the Pats are better in the takeaway department. So let’s go to special teams, which is where the Pats may win. Nick Folk is almost automatic and the Patriots may have to lean on him for this win.

Patriots, 27, Browns 24

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

Without knowing exactly who will be playing, it’s hard to predict. It does feel like points will be at a premium. I’ll ride the hot hand and say the Patriots pull off a game-winning play in the fourth quarter. Maybe a Matthew Judon strip-sack. One of those in a big spot is long overdue.

Patriots 13, Browns 10

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

Get ready for another Sunday afternoon rock fight. Both teams love to run the ball and play hard-nosed defense, but both have massive question marks at running back. Get ready for a trick play or two from Josh McDaniels this weekend.

It’ll be another close one, but I’ll give the Patriots the edge because they’re much better at forcing turnovers on defense.

Patriots 20, Browns 17

Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Browns game on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Coverage begins at 11:30am with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 1pm, and after the game switch to Patriots 5th Quarter for full reaction and analysis!