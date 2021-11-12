BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,708 new confirmed COVID cases and 19 additional deaths in the state on Friday after no report on Thursday due to the holiday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 814,054. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,578.
There were 187,430 total new tests reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.32%.
There are 522 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 131 patients currently in intensive care.