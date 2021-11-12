WOODSTOCK, N.H. (CBS) — President Joe Biden is headed to New Hampshire next week.
The White House announced that Biden will travel to Woodstock on Tuesday to “visit a bridge and discuss how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal delivers for the American people by repairing and rebuilding the nation’s roads and bridges while strengthening resilience to climate change, improving equity and safety for all users, and creating good-paying, union jobs that grow the economy.”
This will be Biden’s first trip to New Hampshire, a pivotal swing state, since becoming president.
Biden signed the $1.2 trillion package into law on Monday. In Massachusetts, the law contains $9 billion for projects including the MBTA and the Cape Cod bridges.