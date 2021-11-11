ATHOL (CBS) – The victim in Wednesday’s fatal crash on Route 2 in Athol has been identified as a corrections officer with the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office.
Curtis Byner, 25, was driving his motorcycle when it crashed on Route 2 at about 4 p.m. Byner was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the single-vehicle crash remains under investigation by Troop C of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Franklin County. All lanes of Route 2 were closed until nearly 10 p.m. Wednesday to assist with the crash scene reconstruction.