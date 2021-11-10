BOSTON (CBS) — Nine healthy purebred Australian shepherd puppies are looking for new homes for the holidays.
The previous owner of these 5-month-old pups was too overwhelmed caring for them.
MSPCA-Angell says this is the largest surrender it’s had in at least the last decade.
The puppies are at the Jamaica Plain facility and are all adoptable. They are described as highly active and alert.
“Hikers, runners and walkers make excellent companions for dogs such as these,” adoption programs director Mike Keiley said in a statement.
Anyone who's interested can apply on the MSPCA's website. So far there have been more than 400 applications.