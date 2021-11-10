Boston Beats Out New York, Los Angeles For Best Sports City In CountryAs if there were ever any doubt, Boston is the best sports city in the country.

Hurley: The NFL Is Lying To Us Once Again, This Time Regarding Ref Tony Corrente's Contact With Cassius MarshWhat's actually troubling about this report is that the NFL is lying to all of us. And as usual, the NFL doesn't really care.

Red Sox Have Reportedly Extended Multi-Year Offer To Eduardo RodriguezThe Red Sox extended a one-year qualifying offer to Eduardo Rodriguez over the weekend. But the team hopes to commit much more to the lefty than that one-year pact.

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. 'Honing In On' Chiefs, Saints, Packers -- Not PatriotsThe Patriots have been in pursuit -- at least to some extent -- of Odell Beckham Jr. But the receiver may be looking elsewhere.

Celtics Turning To Dennis Schroder While Jaylen Brown Is SidelinedThe Celtics have a Jaylen Brown-sized hole to fill in their starting lineup for the next few weeks, with the guard sidelined with a hamstring injury. Ime Udoka is aiming to plug that hole with Dennis Schroder.