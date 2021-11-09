By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Since joining the Buccaneers last year, Tom Brady has spoken freely about a lot of topics that he might have avoided during his time working for Bill Belichick and the Patriots. But the newly outspoken quarterback knows when it’s best to keep his mouth shut.

That was the case when Brady was asked about his buddy Aaron Rodgers. On his podcast with Jim Gray, Brady was asked to share his thoughts on Rodgers’ current predicament, where he misled the public by saying he was “immunized” and then espoused a lot of personal beliefs — and questionable “science” — in an interview on The Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers has received quite a bit of backlash over the past several days, with everyone from Terry Bradshaw to Howard Stern to the NFL itself calling him a liar.

Brady didn’t join that chorus. Instead, Brady decided to punt on the topic — while working in a little joke about his own beliefs and a quick sales pitch.

“Yeah, and of course I figured you would ask me about this,” Brady said to Gray, despite the likelihood that all topics are discussed and agreed upon before the microphones turn on. “I figured out I’m not commenting on Aaron Rodgers’ personal situation. Far be it from me to tell anyone what to put in their body. But by the way, Jim, my book — The TB12 Method — is available in paperback wherever nutritional books are sold. And I’ll leave it at that.”

The modern-day Brady is always selling something, whether it’s done in a tongue-in-cheek manner or not.

“Just thought about it, and obviously that’s how I feel,” Brady added. “And that’s all I’m gonna say.”

(For the record, Brady is vaccinated … unless the Bucs pulled some Rodgers-esque tomfoolery with wordplay when announcing that the team was 100 percent vaccinated. That seems unlikely.)

In this era of COVID, where things can get a bit dicey when anyone says anything about anything, Brady likely recognized that it’s best to avoid any third-rail topics altogether.