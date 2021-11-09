FOXBORO (CBS) — “La Pantera” will be roaming the pitch for the Revolution through 2023. New England has signed Gustavo Bou to a two-year contract extension, the club announced Tuesday.
The Argentinian tallied 15 goals and nine assists for New England in 2021, with his combined goals and assists total tied for fourth in MLS this season. The league’s Player of the Month for July, Bou’s 15 goals finished tied for ninth in the MLS Golden Boot race.READ MORE: NFL Playoff Picture: Patriots Part Of Mix After Week 9 Thanks To Stellar Record Against AFC
Since arriving in New England in July 2019, Bou has totaled 29 goals and 14 assists across 62 regular season appearances.READ MORE: Tom Brady Avoids Commenting On Aaron Rodgers' Vaccination Situation
“Gustavo has been an essential part of our team since his arrival in 2019 and he has proven to be among the league’s most prolific attacking players,” Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena said Tuesday. “We are pleased to extend Gustavo’s tenure here in New England and look forward to his continued contributions to our team.”
Bou and the Revolution are coming off the best regular season in MLS history, with New England winning the Supporters’ Shield after setting a new record with 73 points. They’ll now look to do some damage in the MLS Cup Playoffs, which will get underway for New England on Nov. 30 at Gillette Stadium.MORE NEWS: MLS Playoffs: Revolution To Host Atlanta United-New York City FC Winner On Nov. 30
In five postseason starts, Bou has tallied three goals with one assist for New England.