BOSTON (CBS) — High school football is returning to Fenway Park.
The home of the Boston Red Sox will play host to four games this Thanksgiving season, with a pair of doubleheaders scheduled for Nov. 23 and 24. It marks the return of high school football to Fenway, which hasn’t hosted rivalry games since 2018.
Here is the schedule for this year’s action:
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
• East Boston vs. South Boston, 5:00 PM
• North Andover vs. Andover, 7:30 PM*
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
• Blackstone Valley Tech vs. Nipmuc Regional, 4:00 PM
• Winchester vs. Woburn, 6:30 PM*
*Approximate time – Game 2 will kick off 40 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1
Friends, family and fans are encouraged to attend and enjoy the continuation the long history of high school football at Fenway Park, which began hosting high school games shortly after it opened in 1912. That tradition continued until 1935, and it wasn’t until 2015 that High School football returned to the ballpark.
General admission tickets are available for purchase online, with tickets starting at $20 for individual games.