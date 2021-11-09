CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The team has had four players test positive this week, including running back Nick Chubb, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that Chubb and Demetric Felton are both vaccinated, which raises their chances of playing this weekend. (Unvaccinated players must missa minimum of 10 days after testing positive.)

The Browns play on Sunday in New England against the Patriots.

Chubb ranks third in the NFL with 721 rushing yards, and he’s tied for sixth in the NFL with six rushing touchdowns. A Pro Bowler in each of the past two seasons, Chubb accounts for more than 20 percent of the Browns’ offensive yards from scrimmage, so the team will certainly be closely monitoring his situation.

