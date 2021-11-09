BOSTON (CBS) — The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.
The team has had four players test positive this week, including running back Nick Chubb, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Four #Browns players have now tested positive for COVID-19 in the past couple days, including three running backs: Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton and John Kelly.
The only healthy RB currently on the active roster is D’Ernest Johnson.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 9, 2021
ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that Chubb and Demetric Felton are both vaccinated, which raises their chances of playing this weekend. (Unvaccinated players must missa minimum of 10 days after testing positive.)
Browns’ RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell ESPN.
Both players are vaccinated, thus their status for Sunday’s game against New England remains in question. Each player would need two negative tests 24 hours apart to play.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2021
The Browns play on Sunday in New England against the Patriots.
Chubb ranks third in the NFL with 721 rushing yards, and he’s tied for sixth in the NFL with six rushing touchdowns. A Pro Bowler in each of the past two seasons, Chubb accounts for more than 20 percent of the Browns’ offensive yards from scrimmage, so the team will certainly be closely monitoring his situation.