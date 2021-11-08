BOSTON (CBS) — Halloween candy almost gone? It’s time to start thinking about Thanksgiving dinner.
Career site Zippia analyzed Google search trends to get the scoop on America's favorite Turkey Day side dishes by state.
Mashed potatoes were the most-preferred overall, with nine states including Massachusetts and Connecticut salivating over the smashed spud. Bread was beloved by six states, from biscuits to rolls.
New Hampshire and Maine go for the stuffing first, while Vermont is searching for mac and cheese recipes.
It wasn’t all carbs though. The South loves collard greens, fruit salad is the pick in North Dakota and glazed carrots are popular in Rhode Island.
Click here to see the full ranking.