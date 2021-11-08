CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – Transit Police are trying to identify a person who allegedly directed racial slurs and threw a glass bottle at a woman while she rode an MBTA train with a one-year-old.

It happened Friday just before 11 a.m. on the Red Line between the Kendall Station and Park Street stops.

A man wanted for a civil rights violation on the Red Line. (Image Credit: MBTA Transit Police)

Transit Police released a photo of a “person of interest.” Police are investigating the incident as a civil rights violation.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspect is asked to call (617) 222-1050.

