BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,039 new confirmed COVID cases and six additional deaths in the state on Monday, after no reports over the weekend.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 807,204. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,695.
There were 211,037 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.86%.
There are 516 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 138 patients currently in intensive care.