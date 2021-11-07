Jayson Tatum Responds To Marcus Smart's Comments: 'I Know How To Play Basketball'"Personally, I mean, we talked about it -- individually and had a team meeting, I guess. But I know how to play basketball. I've been doing it a long time, and I'm pretty successful at it," Tatum said.

Patriots May Be Facing Christian McCaffrey, Sam Darnold After AllThe Carolina Panthers may have their top offensive weapon available on Sunday against the Patriots. They may have their top quarterback, too.

Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Play For Playoff Contender; Schefter Notes Revenge Factor With Patriots Could Be AppealingThe most recent chapter of the Odell Beckham Jr. saga should be over by Tuesday, when a new chapter with a new team will begin.

Patriots-Panthers What To Watch For: A Long Game Of Keep Away?Stephon Gilmore facing his old team should make things a lot tougher on the Patriots offense this weekend.

Doncic's Buzzer-Beating 3 Lifts Mavs Over Celtics 107-104Luka Doncic hit a high-arching 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Dallas Mavericks a 107-104 victory over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.