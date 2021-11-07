Revolution Celebrate With Supporters' Shield, But Focus Is Now On Winning An MLS CupThe Revolution celebrated their historic regular season at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, and now their focus is on winning it all.

Red Sox Pick Up Option On Catcher Christian VazquezThe Red Sox will have Christian Vazquez back behind the plate in 2022.

Patriots Now Firmly In NFL's Upper-Middle Class ... In A Conference That Remains Very Much Up For GrabsWith a 24-6 thumping of the Panthers in Carolina, we can now safely say what the Patriots are.

Red Sox Extend Qualifying Offer To Eduardo RodriguezWill Eduardo Rodriguez be back with the Red Sox in 2022? We'll know sometime over the next 10 days

Ups And Downs: Patriots Defense Dominates While Offense Runs Wild In Win Over PanthersThe Patriots won their third straight game in fairly dominant fashion on Sunday, with the defense completely shutting down Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers for a 24-6 victory.