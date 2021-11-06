(CBS/CNN) — The House on Friday voted 228-206 to pass a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill after hours of delays and debating among Democrats, sending the bipartisan measure to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

But while Democratic leaders managed to unify House progressives and moderates to hold a vote on the Senate-passed bill, not all members of the party ultimately supported it, including Rep. Ayanna Pressley, of Massachusetts.

“We had an agreement that these two bills would move together—not that we would vote for one in exchange for a potential vote on the other if certain conditions were met,” Pressley said in a statement. “Unfortunately, that agreement was not honored. As such, I voted no tonight on the narrow roads and bridges bill.”

Pressley and a number of progressives — who have consistently called for both the infrastructure and the separate economic package, known as the Build Back Better Act, to move together — voted “no” on the legislation.

I voted no tonight on the BIF because I refuse to pit community member against community member. My full statement: https://t.co/VjjO9bes1W pic.twitter.com/sDoqkrc5Uf — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) November 6, 2021

“I refuse to choose between the livelihoods of the union workers who build our highways and bridges, and the childcare and healthcare workers who care for our children, elderly, and disabled loved ones,” Pressley said. “I refuse to choose between our crumbling roads, bridges public transit system, and our crumbling housing stock. I refuse to pit community member against community member.”

Here are the six House Democrats who broke from their party to vote against the bill:

Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York

Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota

Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts

Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan

13 Republicans vote in support

Thirteen Republicans in the House voted with Democrats to approve the bill. They are:

Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania

Rep. Andrew Gabarino of New York

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio

Rep. John Katko of New York

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York

Rep. David McKinley of West Virginia

Rep. Tom Reed of New York

Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey

Fred Upton of Michigan

Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey

Rep. Don Young of Alaska

