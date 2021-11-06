(CBS/CNN) — The House on Friday voted 228-206 to pass a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill after hours of delays and debating among Democrats, sending the bipartisan measure to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
But while Democratic leaders managed to unify House progressives and moderates to hold a vote on the Senate-passed bill, not all members of the party ultimately supported it, including Rep. Ayanna Pressley, of Massachusetts.
“We had an agreement that these two bills would move together—not that we would vote for one in exchange for a potential vote on the other if certain conditions were met,” Pressley said in a statement. “Unfortunately, that agreement was not honored. As such, I voted no tonight on the narrow roads and bridges bill.”
Pressley and a number of progressives — who have consistently called for both the infrastructure and the separate economic package, known as the Build Back Better Act, to move together — voted “no” on the legislation.
I voted no tonight on the BIF because I refuse to pit community member against community member.
My full statement: https://t.co/VjjO9bes1W pic.twitter.com/sDoqkrc5Uf
— Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) November 6, 2021
“I refuse to choose between the livelihoods of the union workers who build our highways and bridges, and the childcare and healthcare workers who care for our children, elderly, and disabled loved ones,” Pressley said. “I refuse to choose between our crumbling roads, bridges public transit system, and our crumbling housing stock. I refuse to pit community member against community member.”
Here are the six House Democrats who broke from their party to vote against the bill:
- Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York
- Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri
- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York
- Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota
- Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts
- Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan
13 Republicans vote in support
Thirteen Republicans in the House voted with Democrats to approve the bill. They are:
- Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska
- Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania
- Rep. Andrew Gabarino of New York
- Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio
- Rep. John Katko of New York
- Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois
- Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York
- Rep. David McKinley of West Virginia
- Rep. Tom Reed of New York
- Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey
- Fred Upton of Michigan
- Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey
- Rep. Don Young of Alaska
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN’s Annie Grayer contributed to this report.)