FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution will wrap up their regular season Sunday afternoon with a big celebration at Gillette Stadium.

It won’t be too big, though, since the Revs still have to accomplish their big goal of the season: Winning the franchise’s first MLS Cup title. But when the team is done taking on Inter Miami FC on Sunday to conclude the regular season, the Revs will celebrate the club’s first Supporters’ Shield with some of their most passionate supporters.

New England’s historic 2021 regular season will conclude with the team hoisting the Supporters’ Shield in an on-field ceremony. The Revolution won the franchise’s first Supporters’ Shield this year as the league’s best regular season team with an MLS-record 73 points heading into Sunday’s match.

It won’t just be Revs players partaking in the special occasion. Members of the club’s official supporters’ groups, the Midnight Riders and The Rebellion, will join the team on the field after the match to present the Supporters’ Shield in front of The Fort.

“They were immense and a massive part of why we were so successful this year,” midfielder Tommy McNamara said of Revs fans on Friday. “It takes a collective, it takes everybody that works at the club, the players, the staff, and it takes the fans to win things. We’re very appreciative of them. We’ll focus on the game and then afterwards enjoy it for the night. Then we’ll move on and start focusing on the playoffs.”

Fans will get a chance to see the Supporters’ Shield prior to Sunday’s match, as it will be on display in parking lot 4C starting at 1pm.

While the Revs are looking forward to celebrating a great regular season accomplishment on Sunday, they have made it clear that they are far from done in 2021.

“We know we want to do more,” forward Teal Bunbury said Friday. “It’s finding the balance of being excited and definitely having a good time with the group of guys that have been fighting this whole season. Not just players, but staff, coaches, front office, everybody’s kind of been involved in this. So, it’s going to be a fun time celebrating that and celebrating with our fans.

“I think both those things are going to be fun but also tempering it with knowing, ‘Hey, we haven’t won the the ultimate goal or the ultimate prize,’ which is an MLS Cup,” he added. “We have to keep a level head, but definitely celebrate it. It’s the first Supporters’ Shield in club history, so we definitely have to be happy about that.”

Tune in to Sunday’s Revolution-Inter Miami CF on TV38, with coverage beginning at 3:30pm!