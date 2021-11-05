QUINCY (CBS) – A man walking a dog was hit by a car in Quincy and seriously hurt Friday morning. The dog was killed.
Police said the unidentified man in his 60’s and the dog were walking at the intersection of Hancock and Carruth streets around 5:25 a.m. when they were hit. The driver stopped.
The man was rushed to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries.
“While there is a crosswalk in the area, we are unsure, at this time if the pedestrian was in the crosswalk when he was struck,” police said on their Facebook page.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.