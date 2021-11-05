Kyle Schwarber A Free Agent After Declining Mutual Option With Red SoxKyle Schwarber was a big hit for the Red Sox down the stretch. But now "Kyle from Waltham" is reportedly a free agent.

Celtics Get A Signature Win Over Heat Thanks To Strong Defense, Bench PlayThe Celtics had trouble winning any game to start the season, let alone securing a "signature" win. That changed Thursday night in Miami.

Patrice Bergeron Bursts Out Of Scoring Slump With Four-Goal NightPatrice Bergeron had zero goals heading into Thursday night's showdown with the Red Wings at TD Garden. But by the end of the second period, the Bruins captain had already secured his seventh career hat trick.

Will Patriots Make A Play For DeSean Jackson Or Odell Beckham Jr.?In one case, a player is available. In another, a player seems like he may soon become available. Both are big names, and both are sure to draw varying levels of interest around the league.

Celtics Crank Up Defense Again, Roll Past Heat 95-78The Celtics played airtight defense for a second consecutive night on the way to easily beating the Miami Heat 95-78 on Thursday.