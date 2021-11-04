BOSTON (CBS) — After the best regular season in MLS history, the New England Revolution are embracing change.

The team on Thursday unveiled a new crest and brand identity, both of which will debut in the 2022 MLS season.

Replacing the flag logo will be a crest with the letter R, “in a style reminiscent of the Revolutionary War era.”

“A red strikethrough of the R roots the club’s identity in the defiant and patriotic spirit of the American Revolution,” the team’s announcement explained. “The seal is bordered by a design emblematic of traditional flag drapery with details embodying patriotic bunting. To form the official crest, the club’s full name and inaugural season – 1996 – are inscribed in a circle with a navy-blue border.”

“The consensus rang loud and clear – our fans deeply connected to the New England Revolution name and did not want to see that changed,” Cathal Conlon, Revolution vice president of marketing & community engagement, said in the release. “We took that sentiment to heart and every decision that followed throughout the design process was rooted in that feedback, as we sought out elements and inspiration invoking the spirit of revolution, positive defiance, and New England’s rich history. We are thrilled with the result and look forward to seeing this new identity come to life on the field and out in the community for years to come.”

Coming in 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ pic.twitter.com/3G9q72T5qs — s – New England Revolution (@NERevolution) November 4, 2021

For now, the Revs are focused on winning the first MLS Cup in franchise history. But in the very near future, a major change awaits for one of MLS’ founding clubs.