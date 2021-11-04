WALTHAM (CBS) — Red Sox fans received the chance on Thursday to say goodbye to beloved broadcaster Jerry Remy, who passed away over the weekend after a long battle with lung cancer.

Tom and Joni Norris were among the first fans in line at Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memoria in Waltham for Remy’s public wake. Remy died Saturday at the age of 68 after spending more than 40 years with the Red Sox organization as a player, coach, and broadcaster.

“It was very moving,” said Joni Norris. “Beautifully done. Red Sox nation and beyond, he touched so many lives.”

Jerry Remy brought the personality and humor to Red Sox baseball for decades, in a way that made many fans feel like they knew him personally.

“I loved watching the game through his eyes,” said Ann O’Connell.

From his Boston jersey and portraits to Remy’s personal headset, the display brought one fan to tears.

“We took our time. We didn’t just pass through, but we stopped and we looked…and we cared,” said Nancy Brown, choking back tears.

It was Remy’s realness that captured the hearts of many.

“With coming out with depression and cancer and his fight, and [he] kept everyone happy,” said Norris.

Whether it was his dancing or memorable chuckle on screen, those who loved him showed up to simply say thank you.