Special Olympics Massachusetts Hosts 'Over The Edge' Event To Raise Money For CauseIn Boston, the Special Olympics hosted an event called "Over The Edge" at the Hyatt Regency Hotel. People who raised money for the cause got to make a 22-story trek down to the ground,

47 minutes ago

WBZ News Update For November 4, 2021Paula Ebben and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather headlines.

1 hour ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For November 4Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

1 hour ago

OSHA COVID Vaccine Mandate For Companies With 100+ Employees To Begin Jan. 4Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly.

2 hours ago

A New Center Bus Lane Officially Opens In BostonA stretch of Columbus Avenue from Franklin Park To Jackson Square in Jamaica Plain now has a center-running bus lane.

2 hours ago