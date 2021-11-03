(MARE) – Zuleika, whose nickname is Zu, is an active and inquisitive child of Hispanic descent. Zu likes to be social and has a strong desire to connect and feel accepted by their peers. They have just begun high school and have aspirations to go to college and become a marine biologist. They pay attention to details and are curious to learn more about the world around them. They have become more comfortable advocating for what they want and feels comfortable for them.
Legally freed, Zu will do best in a family consisting of either two parents or a single parent with a strong support network and experience with young adults. Their social worker is open to families with no other children or with children who are older than them.
For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.
Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.