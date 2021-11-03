ROCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police in Rochester, N.H. are looking to find a woman who allegedly grabbed a 5-year-old and tried to walk away with him.
It happened Tuesday around 5 p.m. at the Rochester Commons on South Main Street.
Police said a mother was walking in the area when a woman with gray hair and all black clothing took her son by the head and said “I am taking you for a walk.” The suspect then took the boy’s hand and tried to walk away with him.
The mother’s older son ran over and grabbed his brother. The mother confronted the woman, but she left in a black SUV.
Rochester Police said the suspect vehicle is believed to be a Chevy Equinox with tinted windows.
While the suspect walked away, a Good Samaritan took a cell phone video.
No one was hurt during the incident, which police said never became a physical confrontation.
Anyone who recognizes the woman or vehicle is asked to call Rochester Police Department at (603) 330-7128.