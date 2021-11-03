FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots were missing a pretty important member of their defense when the team took the practice field on Wednesday. Cornerback J.C. Jackson was a surprise absence from New England’s first practice of Week 9.
Jackson was not on the team’s massive injury report last week and did not suffer any known injury during New England’s Week 8 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. So we’ll have to wait until Wednesday’s practice/injury report comes out to have a clearer picture of Jackson’s status as the team begins to prep for Sunday’s tilt with the Carolina Panthers.
Not having Jackson would obviously be a big loss for the New England secondary, which is already getting accustomed to life without slot corner Jonathan Jones. It would force Bill Belichick to likely go with Jalen Mills and Joejuan Williams on the outside, with Myles Bryant in the slot. There’s also a chance that Shaun Wade could make his New England debut this weekend if Jackson cannot play.
Jackson has three interceptions on the season — all against the New York Jets — to go with a team-high 10 passes defended.