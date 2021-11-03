FOXBORO (CBS) — Adam Buksa has suffered a foot injury that will keep him out of Poland’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers. But Revolution fans can breathe easy, as the club reportedly does not believe that their star forward will miss any action in the upcoming MLS Playoffs.
Buksa was set to join the Polish National Team for qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary, but reportedly suffered a broken metatarsal in his foot, it was reported on Monday. The injury will sideline Buksa for several weeks, but MLS insider Tom Bogert is reporting that the Revolution don’t believe that the injury will keep Buksa out of the New England lineup whenever the club begin their postseason quest later this month.READ MORE: Patriots Defensive Back Adrian Phillips Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week
New England owns a Round One bye in the playoffs and won’t have to take the pitch until the Eastern Conference Semifinal, which will take place between Nov. 25-30. That will give Buksa three weeks to heal up before his next action for the Supporters’ Shield winners.READ MORE: Patriots Stand Pat At NFL Trade Deadline
The Revolution have already secured home-field advantage throughout the postseason, setting a new MLS single-season record with 73 points. New England has one final regular season tilt this Sunday against Inter Miami.MORE NEWS: Hurley: Deshaun Watson Shadow Ban From NFL Seems To Be In Effect
Buksa has been excellent for the Revs this season, with the 25-year-old scoring a team-high 16 goals to go with four assists over 31 appearances. He has also played well for Poland, with five goals in his five appearances in World Cup qualifying matches.