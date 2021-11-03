Patriots Defensive Back Adrian Phillips Named AFC Defensive Player Of The WeekAdrian Phillips came down with a pair of big interceptions for the Patriots in the team's Week 8 win over the L.A. Chargers. On Wednesday, he was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts.

Adam Buksa Suffers Foot Injury, But Revolution Reportedly Confident He Won't Miss Any Playoff ActionAdam Buksa has suffered a foot injury that will keep him out of Poland's upcoming World Cup qualifiers, but he isn't expected to miss any playoff action for the Revolution.

Patriots Stand Pat At NFL Trade DeadlineLike roughly 90 percent of the NFL, the New England stood pat and let the NFL trade deadline come and go on Tuesday.

Hurley: Deshaun Watson Shadow Ban From NFL Seems To Be In EffectThe NFL does not have rules for everything. You can look at Deshaun Watson for the latest example.

Josh McDaniels Reflects On Goal Line Play-Calling: 'Not A Good Sequence For Me'It is a week of honesty for coaches of the New England Patriots. A day after Bill Belichick owned up to a mistake in Sunday's win over the Chargers, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels did the same.