BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will be traveling to Carolina this weekend to play the Panthers. They just don’t know which quarterback they’ll be facing.

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold was knocked out of Sunday’s win with a concussion, and as of Monday, he remained in concussion protocol.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that he’s hopeful Darnold will be able to play this week, but the team just doesn’t know his status right now.

“I’m hopeful Sam will play but we’ll see how that plays out through the week,” Rhule said.

Darnold suffered the injury midway through the fourth quarter, and he did not return to the game.

Sam Darnold took a hit 😳

pic.twitter.com/yoRdZt2n9Z — PFF (@PFF) October 31, 2021

Darnold was 13-for-23 for just 129 yards with no touchdown or picks when he got hurt. A week earlier, he was benched vs. the Giants after completing 16 of his 25 passes for 112 yards with no touchdowns and an interception while also taking three sacks.

On the season, Darnold has completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 1,814 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.

P.J. Walker replaced Darnold on Sunday, but he wasn’t asked to do much. He missed on his lone pass attempt, while handing off on the rest of his snaps before taking a kneeldown to end the game.

In his two-year career, Walker has completed 35 of his 71 passes for 401 yards with one touchdown and five interceptions.

The Panthers also have James Morgan, a second-year QB out of Florida International, on the practice squad. He’s never taken an NFL snap.