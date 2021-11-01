ORLEANS (CBS) – The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a small plane off Cape Cod.
Search teams were launched late Sunday night after getting a report of a “downed aircraft with a single occupant” off of Nauset Beach in Orleans.
#Update @USCG assets continue to search off of #NausetBeach this morning.
Assets Include:
-an HC-144 Ocean Sentry from Air Station Cape Cod
-CGC SPENCER and CGC SANIBEL
-STA Chatham’s 45-foot RB-M
-Harbormasters from #Harwich, #Chatham, and Orleans #SAR
— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 1, 2021
A Coast Guard spokesperson told the Cape Cod Times the initial call came in around 10:34 p.m. for a plane that was two hours overdue to land at Chatham Municipal Airport.
The plane was a Piper 28, according to the spokesperson.