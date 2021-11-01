CBSN BostonWatch Now
ORLEANS (CBS) – The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a small plane off Cape Cod.

Search teams were launched late Sunday night after getting a report of a “downed aircraft with a single occupant” off of Nauset Beach in Orleans.

A Coast Guard spokesperson told the Cape Cod Times the initial call came in around 10:34 p.m. for a plane that was two hours overdue to land at Chatham Municipal Airport.

The plane was a Piper 28, according to the spokesperson.

