BOSTON (CBS) — Members of Jerry Remy’s family would like to grieve their loss privately, but not before they express their sincere thanks to all who supported the Red Sox icon during his long battle with cancer.

“‘Thank you’ doesn’t adequately express the gratitude we feel for the fans,” a statement from Remy’s family stated. “Over the last 13 years, we went through this ordeal with all of you rooting for us and offering words of hope. He heard you — we all heard you — and it was the love from all of you that helped him fight this battle for more than a decade. Cancer is a horrific disease, one that is all too prevalent these days. If you must endure something so grueling, there is no greater strength to help you through than that of Red Sox Nation. Dedicated and loyal until the end.”

Remy passed away over the weekend, and the outpouring of sadness and love toward the former infielder-turned-broadcaster has been immense. That response is indicative of the type of stature Remy had in his home state of Massachusetts.

“Jerry lived and breathed Red Sox baseball,” the statement read. “Playing for his hometown team was a dream come true, and to have the opportunity to have a second career as the voice of the Red Sox was all that he could have asked for.”

The family’s statement specifically thanked Red Sox and NESN ownership and management as well, noting that “they treated us like family from the day we all first met until we lost him this weekend. We are eternally grateful.”

“To many of you he was ‘Rem’ or ‘RemDawg.’ To us he was Jerry, or Dad, or PupPup,” the statement concluded. “He loved his family endlessly and the loss we are feeling is unimaginable. As we grieve for our beloved, we respectfully ask to do so privately, but want all of you to know that your prayers and kind words are seen, felt, and appreciated by the entire family.”