HOPKINTON (CBS) – Vaccinated Hopkinton High School students do not have to wear masks in school Monday, the first time that’s happened in Massachusetts since the start of the pandemic.

Late last month, the school committee voted to make masks optional for vaccinated students at the high school. That’s because 98-percent are fully vaccinated, well above the 80-percent requirement by the state to lift the mandate. Hopkinton High School was the first school in the state to get approval from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) back on October 7.

The move is temporary for now. The mask mandate will return the week of November 22 for Thanksgiving and holiday travel. The school committee will revisit the mandate after Thanksgiving.

Some school committee members were worried about flu season, unvaccinated younger siblings and future variants, so a three-week trial is being implemented from November 1 to November 19.

Those who are not vaccinated are still expected to wear masks.

“Although the high school has a student vaccination rate above 95%, only 50% of parents and their vaccinated students have–to date–submitted the paperwork to take advantage of the opportunity to “off-ramp.” Therefore, we anticipate that half the students will be wearing masks and the other half will not,” Superintendent Carol Cavanaugh said in a statement to WBZ-TV.

“All the other school buildings in Hopkinton will be wearing masks, as they do not meet DESE’s requisite 80% for unmasking. In the other four schools in Hopkinton, there are students who are not yet eligible for the vaccine.”