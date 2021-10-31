FOXBORO (CBS) — It did not take long for Stephon Gilmore to make an impact in Carolina. And next week, he’ll get a chance to do so against his former team.

The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year made his Panthers debut in Week 8, and came down with a late interception that helped seal a much-needed win for Carolina.

Gilmore picked off Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan just after the two-minute warning to help secure an eventual 19-13 win for the Panthers. Ryan dropped back on a first-and-10 at the Carolina 30-yard line, and was hit as he made his throw to rookie tight end Kyle Pitts. He instead found Gilmore, who came down with his first interception since Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Gilmore had two total tackles and a pass defended in his debut, as the Panthers snapped a four-game losing streak on Sunday. The Carolina offense went three-and-out after Gilmore’s pick, so the Panthers defense had to go back out and make another stop to secure Sunday’s win.

Gilmore, a four-time Pro Bowler, started the season on PUP for the Patriots as he worked his way back from a partially torn quad. He was attempting to work out a new contract with the Patriots, but was traded to Carolina on Oct 6.

Up next for Gilmore and the Panthers? That would be a visit from the New England Patriots in Week 9.