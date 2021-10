Ups And Downs: Patriots Defense Stands Tall In Convincing Win Over ChargersWe've got ourselves a football season in New England. The Patriots are now riding a win streak, victorious on two straight Sundays following a solid 27-24 road victory over the Chargers on Halloween.

Tom Brady Loses Game For Bucs With Pick-Six To Saints' P.J. WilliamsIn his brief Buccaneers career, Tom Brady has been a menace to most opponents he's faced. The Saints remain the exception -- in the regular season, at least.

POLL: Which Unit Came Up Bigger For The Patriots In Week 8?Both the offense and the defense played well for New England, but we want to know which unit came up bigger.

Adrian Phillips Pick-Six Fuels Patriots' Win Over Chargers In Los AngelesAdrian Phillips made a diving interception, popped to his feet, and scampered 26 yards to give the Patriots a fourth-quarter lead, en route to a 27-24 victory over the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Bill Belichick Makes Curious Challenge Decision Vs. Chargers, Patriots Burn All Three Timeouts In Short SpanBelichick threw his challenge flag following a holding penalty on the Chargers, hoping to turn a standard penalty call into one that resulted in a safety. It didn't work out.