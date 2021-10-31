WATCH: Mac Jones Connects On Early Deep Ball To Nelson Agholor Vs. ChargersLittle by little, week by week, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones continues to add to his NFL repertoire. Early on Sunday in Los Angeles, he showed off his deep ball.

Stephon Gilmore Makes Late Interception To Help Seal Win In Panthers DebutIt did not take long for Stephon Gilmore to make an impact in Carolina. And next week, he'll get a chance to do so against his former team.

Rhamondre Stevenson Active For Patriots, Austin Ekeler Active For ChargersPatriots rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson is back in the Patriots' lineup on Sunday.

David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez Among Red Sox Reacting To Death Of Jerry RemyProminent members of the Red Sox organization past and present are reacting to the death of team Hall of Fame member and longtime broadcaster Jerry Remy.

Ryan Shazier Says Tom Brady's Comment On Defensive Players Was 'Ignorant'Tom Brady joined Peyton and Eli Manning on Monday Night Football this week to have a little fun. He ended up hurting some feelings.