BOSTON (CBS) — Little by little, week by week, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones continues to add to his NFL repertoire. Early on Sunday in Los Angeles, he showed off his deep ball.
While Jones has been hit with the “dink and dunk” label by some analysts, he showed that he does have the deep ball in his bag by connecting with Nelson Agholor on a picture-perfect 44-yard connection on the Patriots’ opening drive.
It came just after Jones converted a third-and-7 by finding a wide-open Kendrick Bourne near the sticks. While trailing 7-0, Jones then took a shotgun snap on a first-and-10 from the Patriots’ 42-yard line. Jones looked left before stepping up in the pocket to avoid pressure off the edge. He found Agholor running a deep crossing route and delivered a beautiful rainbow to his receiver.
Mac Jones. Dime. #ForeverNE
— NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2021
The throw led Agholor away from safety Derwin James, and Agholor was able to make the catch.
Later in the drive, thanks in large part to a defensive holding penalty by the Chargers on a third down, the Patriots tied the game with a Damien Harris run from the 1-yard line.
Jones completed three of his five passes for 60 yards on that touchdown drive, while also scrambling for three yards on one rushing attempt.