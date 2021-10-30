Weather Alert:Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Forecast For Saturday In Towns Hit Hard By Nor'easter
By CBSBoston.com Staff
WORCESTER (CBS) — A memorial bench was unveiled on Saturday at a private ceremony in Green Hill Park for the fallen Worcester Police Officer Manny Familia. Officer Familia died while trying to save 14-year-old Troy Love from drowning at the pond on June 4.

Two trees were also planted at the edge of the water, honoring both Familia and Love.

The Worcester Police Department posted pictures of the ceremony via Twitter on Saturday:

Familia was 38 years old. He was a five-year veteran of the department. A beloved member of the community, thousands came out to a procession for Familia.

