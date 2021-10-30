FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — A man was shot and killed inside a house on Hayes Street in Framingham early Saturday morning. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker confirmed Saturday there is an ongoing investigation into the shooting.
Police were called around 1:15 a.m. about a man who was shot inside a home on Hayes Street. Officers found the man dead, and say he was killed by a gunshot wound.
As of Saturday morning, no arrests have been made and investigators do not believe this was a random attack.
The identity of the man killed has not been revealed yet.