NFL Week 8 AFC East Preview: Dolphins 'Looks Like Team In Discontent' Ahead Of Bills MatchupCan a Dolphins team in disarray put up any challenge for the Bills, one of the AFC's best teams?

Patriots-Chargers Week 8 Injury Report: Jonnu Smith, Austin Ekeler Listed As QuestionableJonnu Smith is among the 14 Patriots players who are listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Patriots-Chargers Week 8 News, Notes And Fun FactsWBZ-TV's Levan Reid brings you everything that you need to know about Sunday's Patriots-Chargers matchup in Los Angeles.

Marcus Smart Sidelined With Non-COVID Illness, Out For Celtics' Rematch Vs. WizardsThe Celtics backcourt will be shorthanded when the team looks to get some revenge against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

Bill Belichick Doesn't Have A Favorite Halloween CandyBill Belichick isn't picky when it comes to his favorite Halloween candy.