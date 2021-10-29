BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are feeling pretty good about themselves after absolutely crushing the New York Jets last weekend. It was New England’s first home victory of the season, and this weekend, the team will look to come through with another first.

That would be their first win streak of the season. But it won’t be easy, not with the Patriots paying a visit to the 4-2 Los Angeles Chargers.

New England has to win this game to be viewed as a serious playoff contender. Will the Patriots pull it off out west? Here is how the WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports team sees Sunday’s game playing out.

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV

The Patriots are undefeated on the road and they want to keep it that way this weekend in L.A. against the Chargers.

The Pats are 4.5-point underdogs but they know that they can play with anybody. They proved it against Tampa and Dallas, albeit in losing efforts.

The Patriots are coming off a big win against the Jets while the Chargers are coming off their bye week. This will not be easy, but the Patriots get it done in a close one.

Patriots 27, Chargers 24

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV

Last weekend’s win over the Jets was exactly what the Patriots needed. Now, they have a chance to build off that and be on their way.

I go back to the Dallas game for this one. The Patriots did a lot of good things in that game but didn’t get the win. I don’t care what this game looks like — the Pats need to simply find a way to get to 4-4.

Patriots 24, Chargers 23

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV

I’m feeling really good about the Patriots. I think the running game is coming along and they should be able to keep that going this weekend against the Chargers. Los Angeles has one of the worst run defenses in the NFL.

The Patriots seem to have figured out a way to play consistent football over the last two weeks and all the players are saying all the right things. But I need to see them do it against a quality opponent like Los Angeles.

The Pats played Tampa tough but lost. They played Dallas tough but lost. Are they going to go to L.A. and, in the end, lose another tough one???

Until the Patriots beat a team with a winning record, I can’t pick them to win a game like this. I want to pick them, but I just can’t.

Chargers 27, Patriots 24

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

The Patriots will be able to run the ball and keep this thing closer than a lot of people outside New England might be expecting. Unfortunately for them, Justin Herbert and the Chargers’ passing attack will be too much.

Chargers 27, Patriots 23

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

The Patriots have been playing “good” teams tough this year, so I’m expecting a close game on Sunday. Being able to run at will and control the clock gives New England a good chance to pull off a road upset against a quality opponent.

But like other games against good teams, the Patriots will come up just short in the end.

Chargers 30, Patriots 24

