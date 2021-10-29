FOXBORO (CBS) — Everyone practiced for the Patriots on Thursday as the team gears up for Sunday’s road tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers.

There were no changes to New England’s practice report from Wednesday, with the same 15 players listed as limited at Thursday’s session. There are several notable names on that list, including linebackers Dont’a Hightower, Josh Uche and Kyle Van Noy, tight end Jonnu Smith, and offensive linemen David Andrews and Shaq Mason.

But it is more notable that they all practiced for the second straight day, making it very likely that everyone will make the trip when the Patriots head west after Friday’s practice.

Here is New England’s full practice report from Thursday:

C David Andrews, Ankle

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs

WR Kendrick Bourne, Shoulder

DL Carl Davis, Hand

S Kyle Dugger, Neck

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

DL Davon Godchaux, Finger

LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle

LB Brandon King, Thigh

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

LB Josh Uche, Shoulder

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

CB Shaun Wade, Concussion

DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Knee

The Chargers, meanwhile, were missing an important player on Thursday, as running back Austin Ekeler sat out the session with a hip injury. Ekeler rushed for just seven yards on six carries in last weekend’s blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens. But for the season, he’s averaging 4.9 yards per carry, amassing 356 rushing yards and four touchdowns while adding another 27 receptions and three receiving touchdowns.

Ekeler’s status on Friday’s injury report will be important to monitor, as he’s a big part of Los Angeles’ offense.

Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (chest) was limited on Thursday, while safety Nasir Adderly (hip) and wide receiver Mike Williams (knee) were both full participants for the second straight day.

Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Chargers game on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Coverage begins at 11:30 am with kickoff set for just after 4 pm. After the game, switch over to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!