Marcus Smart Sidelined With Non-COVID Illness, Out For Celtics' Rematch Vs. WizardsThe Celtics backcourt will be shorthanded when the team looks to get some revenge against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

Bill Belichick Doesn't Have A Favorite Halloween CandyBill Belichick isn't picky when it comes to his favorite Halloween candy.

Patriots-Chargers Week 8 Predictions: Can New England Pull Off A Road Upset In Los Angeles?Will the Patriots shock the Chargers in Los Angeles? The WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports team makes their predictions!

J.C. Jackson Says Slowing Down Chargers Won't Be A Big Challenge For PatriotsJ.C. Jackson is confident that the Patriots can slow down the Chargers offense this weekend. Maybe a little too confident.

15 Patriots Limited At Thursday's Practice; Austin Ekeler Sits Out Session For ChargersEveryone practiced for the Patriots on Thursday as the team gears up for Sunday's road tilt against the Chargers. Los Angeles, however, was missing a key player.