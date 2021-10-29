BOSTON (CBS) — Jonnu Smith is among the 14 Patriots players who are listed as questionable for Sunday’s tilt against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Smith was limited in practice for the third straight day on Friday, but he’s making the trip out west, which is a promising sign that the tight end will be able to play in some capacity on Sunday. Smith played only 17 snaps in last week’s blowout win over the Jets, leaving early with a shoulder injury.

There was some doubt that he would make the cross-country flight Friday afternoon. Smith was supposed to talk with reporters before the team left for Los Angeles following Friday’s practice, but that media session was scrapped. That is usually an indication that a player is hurt and won’t be playing that week.

But Smith made the trip and has a chance to suit up against the 4-2 Chargers. Here is New England’s full list of players who are considered questionable for Week 8:

C David Andrews, Ankle

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs

WR Kendrick Bourne, Shoulder

DL Carl Davis, Hand

S Kyle Dugger, Neck

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

DL Davon Godchaux, Finger

LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

LB Josh Uche, Shoulder

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

CB Shaun Wade, Concussion

DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Knee

All 14 of those players were limited participants in Friday’s practice. Patriots linebacker Brandon King (thigh) is the only player to be ruled out on either side.

Los Angeles listed just two players as questionable for Sunday’s game: running back Austin Ekeler (hip) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (chest).

Ekeler did not practice for the second straight day, so he may sit out Sunday’s game. That would be a big loss for the Chargers — and a huge break for the Patriots — as Ekeler is a major part of Los Angeles’ offense. He’s averaging 4.9 yards per carry and has 356 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the season. He’s also a pretty solid target for quarterback Justin Herbert, with 27 receptions and three receiving touchdowns on the year.

Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Chargers game on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Coverage begins at 11:30 am on Patriots GameDay, and kickoff is set for just after 4 pm. After the game, switch over to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!